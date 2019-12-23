Donald Cerrone Explains Why He Does Not Intend To Bad-mouth Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the most polarizing superstars in UFC. While he is appreciated for his talent inside the cage, most MMA fans do not appreciate his behaviour outside the octagon. Trouble always seems to find the Irishman wherever he goes. Conor McGregor will take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in a highly anticipated fight.

UFC News: Donald Cerrone on why he will not bad mouth Conor McGregor

The Cowboy recently did an interview with MMA Junkie ahead of his fight with the Irishman. He discussed why he has no intention to bad-mouth McGregor. Donald Cerrone stated that he is not going to talk badly about the Notorious One as he does not really care. He said that McGregor plays his part in life and does whatever he wants. Cowboy added that he is as wild and crazy as Conor McGregor, but in a different way. Donald Cerrone also believes that McGregor is over scrutinized at the moment and that he lives his life under a microscope.

UFC News: Donald Cerrone explains he is only interested in talking about the fight with Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone further explained why he is only interested in talking about the fight and nothing beyond it. He said that he is not interested in bringing up anything from the past or outside the octagon. Cowboy said that people want to blow up and make a big deal out of anything that Conor does. The only thing that Donald would be talking about is their upcoming fight at UFC 246. Cowboy also added that he does not care what the Irishman does outside of the octagon. He assured that McGregor's past will not be brought up when the two meet during the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference.

