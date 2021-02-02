Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier’s Wife Had Heartwarming Interaction After UFC 257: Watch

After the conclusion of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, shared some kind words with Conor McGregor in his dressing room. The Mystic Mac, who had promised to deliver a masterpiece, was stopped by the Diamond in the second round via TKO in the main event. In the process, the American avenged his 2014 loss to the Irishman, which had come in the main card of UFC 178.

Unlike their previous outing, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier did not have any bad blood between themselves in the build-up or in the aftermath of the fight. The former UFC double champion even donated $500,000 to Poirier’s ‘Good Fight Foundation’ which was set up to fight against food poverty, health care issues and environmental disasters in The Diamond’s hometown of Louisiana.

Also Read l Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier will be for LW title, claims texts sent from UFC Twitter

Jolie Poirier thanks Conor McGregor for massive donation

In a short BTS footage released by the UFC on their Instagram account, Jolie Poirier can be seen entering Conor McGregor’s dressing room to thank him for the huge donation. “I just wanted to say thank you so much,” she said. “Congratulations tonight, he fought a great fight,” McGregor replied. “Thank you for everything. It’s going to help change a lot of people’s lives,” Jolie added.

Also Read l McGregor injury update: Georges St-Pierre “very surprised” Conor McGregor lost

Despite suffering the loss, Conor McGregor’s star power helped UFC 257 to become a huge success. According to a Sports Business Journal report, the McGregor vs Poirier 2 headliner made around 1.6 million from PPV buys, with 1.2 million buys coming from the USA alone on ESPN+. This makes UFC 257 the second-biggest PPV in UFC history, next to UFC 229, which was also headlined by Conor McGregor with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l McGregor injury update: Conor medically suspended for 6 months after loss to Poirier

Dustin Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor again

Poirier, meanwhile, is open to fighting Conor McGregor for the third time if UFC president Dana White is on board of booking it. He’s also not so keen on fighting newcomer Michael Chandler next, as he feels that The Iron is yet to prove himself in the division. Poirier sees himself as the “uncrowned lightweight champion” as current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in October 2020 and since then has shown zero signs of coming back.

“People want to climb that ladder, and in order to do that, you’ve got to beat the guys at the top. You’ve got to beat the next guys in line, so I understand why the target is on my back, and I wear it proudly,” he as at the post-fight conference.

Also Read l UFC 257: How much Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and others earned from the mega event

Image Source: Dustin Poirier, UFC/ Instagram