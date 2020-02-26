Conor McGregor In Talks To Face Popular Brawler In Mega-fight This Summer: Report

Conor McGregor’s massive return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 has opened numerous avenues for the Irishman to select his next opponent. While Conor McGregor is looking forward to facing Manny Pacquaio in a cross-promotion fight, the UFC world is eagerly waiting for his next rival inside the octagon. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently claimed that Justin Gaethje is considered to be the favourite among all to face Conor next. UFC is yet to confirm the bout from their side, but Ariel Helwani believes that the ‘McGregor vs Gaethje’ fight is likely to happen this summer.

UFC news: Conor McGregor might face Justin Gaethje in Summer

In the latest episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, the journalist said, “As of right now a summer fight between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor is the current front runner. Things can change, talks are very preliminary at this point. But that’s the fight Justin Gaethje obviously wants, and I think for everyone involved on Conor’s side they recognize that it is the fight that makes the most amount of sense next following what he did against Donald Cerrone - and hopefully on the road to Khabib Nurmagomedov for them."

McGregor vs Gaethje on the cards? Justin Gaethje could be next in line to face McGregor

Two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has also expressed his interest in witnessing a McGregor vs Gaethje mega-fight. However, 'Triple C' took a harsh stance towards Conor as he advised him to "stop hiding from the real fights". According to Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje is a "nightmare" for Conor McGregor and he should face him next in the summer.

I tell you what, them spies on #TMZ love sipping on my Koolaid. @thenotoriousmma this is a special message from your nightmare @justin_gaethje sign the contract Princess. No where to hide 📝. pic.twitter.com/MlGIPBa5j8 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 23, 2020

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)