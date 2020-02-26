The Debate
Conor McGregor In Talks To Face Popular Brawler In Mega-fight This Summer: Report

other sports

UFC: According to reports from Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje are set to face each other in UFC before the summer in a mega-fight event.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s massive return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 has opened numerous avenues for the Irishman to select his next opponent. While Conor McGregor is looking forward to facing Manny Pacquaio in a cross-promotion fight, the UFC world is eagerly waiting for his next rival inside the octagon. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently claimed that Justin Gaethje is considered to be the favourite among all to face Conor next. UFC is yet to confirm the bout from their side, but Ariel Helwani believes that the ‘McGregor vs Gaethje’ fight is likely to happen this summer.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Makes Huge Announcement, Set To Feature In His Next Movie

UFC news: Conor McGregor might face Justin Gaethje in Summer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

In the latest episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, the journalist said, “As of right now a summer fight between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor is the current front runner. Things can change, talks are very preliminary at this point. But that’s the fight Justin Gaethje obviously wants, and I think for everyone involved on Conor’s side they recognize that it is the fight that makes the most amount of sense next following what he did against Donald Cerrone - and hopefully on the road to Khabib Nurmagomedov for them."

Also Read | When Floyd Mayweather Showered Chunks Of Money Over Conor McGregor

McGregor vs Gaethje on the cards? Justin Gaethje could be next in line to face McGregor

Two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has also expressed his interest in witnessing a McGregor vs Gaethje mega-fight. However, 'Triple C' took a harsh stance towards Conor as he advised him to "stop hiding from the real fights". According to Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje is a "nightmare" for Conor McGregor and he should face him next in the summer.

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

Also Read | Conor McGregor Made BIG Money From His Whiskey Brand After Wilder Vs Fury 2

 

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)

