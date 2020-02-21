Floyd Mayweather brought a ‘wave of excitement’ for the MMA fans by hinting at his potential return in 2020. The undefeated American boxer is willing to take up a fight in the UFC and he is eyeing a mega rematch against Conor McGregor. The duo has been hinting about the rematch since the original fight that took place in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather successfully extended his undefeated legacy to 50-0 by knocking out Conor in the 10th round. However, Floyd Mayweather managed to steal the show much before his KO punch. The press conferences for Mayweather vs McGregor were as epic as the battle and Floyd did some pretty unusual stunts to grab attention.

When Floyd Mayweather showered chunks of money over Conor McGregor

During the New York press conference of May-Mac world tour, Floyd Mayweather stunned everyone by flaunting his money in a pretty unusual manner. The former WBC champion picked up one of his bags and started throwing dollars over his rival Conor McGregor. However, the UFC giant did not react to it as he was busy flaunting his lavish robe made from animal fur.

After losing against Floyd in 2017, Conor faced another humiliating defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. He remained inactive for the entire 2019 only to unload a spectacular 40 second KO victory against Donald Cerrone in his 2020 return (UFC 246). After Conor McGregor’s recent win Floyd Mayweather posted a picture that clearly hinted at their rematch. The American also posted a picture hinting another fight with Khabib, which he deleted later. While Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather 2 is still relevant on Floyd’s Instagram account.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Showtime)