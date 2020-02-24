Conor McGregor Makes Huge Announcement, Set To Feature In His Next Movie

After cementing a spectacular return against Donald Cerrone, former two-division champion Conor McGregor revealed that he is working on a movie which is going to showcase his life story after his mega rematch with Nate Diaz. In 2017, Universal Pictures released a documentary on Conor McGregor’s life titled Conor McGregor: The Notorious and it went on to create a huge buzz in the cinematic universe. However, the documentary ends at ‘Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2’. Therefore, Conor wants to disseminate his life story after Nate Diaz in his upcoming project.

UFC news: Conor McGregor is working on his second movie

During an interview with JD Sports, Conor McGregor was asked about the documentary made on his life. The former UFC champion said, “I am actually onto my second movie. That camera right there is filming. I finished that movie on the Diaz rematch. I won the second UFC world title after the movie and I also fought Floyd and then I had all that chaos with the Russian (Khabib Nurmagomedov). I’m just documenting all of this. I mean, content is the king.”

After avenging his loss against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor went on to defeat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight UFC strap in UFC 205. He became the first UFC fighter to hold two different belts at the same time before facing Floyd Mayweather in a mega cross-promotion boxing contest. After getting knocked out against Floyd, McGregor returned back to the octagon to face another humiliating defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, in his latest UFC fight, the Irish stunned everyone by defeating Donald Cerrone within forty seconds of the very first round. Conor McGregor’s upcoming movie is expected to showcase all these iconic moments in the superstar’s life.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)