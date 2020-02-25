Conor McGregor Made BIG Money From His Whiskey Brand After Wilder Vs Fury 2

The WBC heavyweight championship battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was a one-sided affair as Fury managed to outclass his rival for six rounds before knocking him out in the seventh. It was a great night for The Gypsy King as he handed Deontay Wilder his first-ever career loss in professional boxing. However, Tyson Fury was not the only one who benefitted on Saturday night. UFC superstar Conor McGregor also made big money from ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’. Conor McGregor’s whiskey brand Proper 12 was the proud sponsor of ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ and the Irish bagged a huge amount of money from it.

Also Read | UFC: BMF Jorge Masvidal Is Willing To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov For Million Dollars

Wilder vs Fury 2: Conor McGregor makes it big with his whiskey brand

The floor of the ring proudly showcased the logo of Proper 12. Conor McGregor also tweeted a picture of Proper 12’s logo and claimed that he is happy and proud at the same time. Take a look at the tweet.

So excited! So honoured!

Thank you to all the fans of @ProperWhiskey!

Baby we did it!!!! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/V5liA7yV7g — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 22, 2020

Conor McGregor also sent a bottle of Proper 12 for Tyson Fury before he went on to fight against Deontay Wilder on February 22. The UFC giant wished Fury luck and advised him to taste the Irish whiskey after the fight. No wonder, Tyson Fury was overwhelmed as he went on to thank Conor for the gift.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury Quits Diet Coke To Prepare For Deontay Wilder

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor’s relationship

The European fighters share a healthy bond between each other. They often look upon the other for advice. Before facing Wilder for the second time, Tyson Fury claimed that he is aiming for an MMA debut in the near future and he wants Conor McGregor to train him. However, nothing has been confirmed yet from both sides. After a spectacular victory against Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor is waiting for his next UFC opponent.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Inside Deontay Wilder's Car Which Includes An Alligator-skin Wrap Lambo

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 2: Here's Who The UFC World Has Picked To Win The Mega Fight

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor)