Jorge Masvidal Blames Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman For Failed Title Fight Talks

Before bringing Conor McGregor into the welterweight title mix, "BMF" titleholder Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman were expected to face each other for the 170 lbs UFC gold. However, as things stand, it appears unlikely that Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman will square-off in the near future. Earlier this week, Kamaru Usman said that Jorge Masvidal has been ducking him for a while. However, the "BMF" titleholder finally responded and played the reverse card on Usman, claiming it is the welterweight champion who is ducking him.

UFC news: Jorge Masvidal claims Kamaru Usman has been ducking the fight against him

“They went to [Kamaru Usman], he didn’t sign the bout agreement… They already got me on board.”@GamebredFighter points the finger at Usman for stalled title fight talks 📝 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/VCSeoHzUQG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

While interacting with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal said that his team offered a fight to Kamaru Usman but the Nigerian champion refused to sign the papers. “They went to [Kamaru Usman], he didn’t sign the bout agreement… They already got me on board,” said Jorge Masvidal regarding the stalled title fight talks between him and Kamaru Usman. Jorge Masvidal has also offered the BMF rematch to Nate Diaz.

However, Kamaru Usman blamed Jorge Masvidal for the same thing a few days ago. After Jorge Masvidal expressed his interest in running it back with Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman spoke to ESPN and said that the BMF champion is avoiding him. The "Nigerian Nightmare" further stated that he would vanquish Jorge Masvidal if they ever lock horns in the octagon.

UFC news: Conor McGregor brought into the welterweight title mix

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

Since Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman appear to be far away from going at it in a title contest, Conor McGregor has seemingly earned the opportunity to fight for the 170 lbs UFC gold. A few days ago, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz mocked Conor McGregor on Twitter and offered him the welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also took to Instagram and labelled the matchup a “Bad Nightmare” for Conor McGregor. However, the former two-division UFC champion has not yet responded to Kamaru Usman’s offer. UFC president Dana White has also hinted at Conor McGregor competing next in the UFC Fight Island event.

