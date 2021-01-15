Conor McGregor Says He’s Not Surprised Khabib Nurmagomedov “walked Away” From UFC

Conor McGregor recently slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'scurrying away' from UFC by announcing his retirement in October. The two megastars have a very dark rivalry as they competed at the main event of UFC 229 after months of back-and-forth – a bout that the Eagle won via submission in the fourth round. Since then, there were rumours of a possible second bout between the two, but after Khabib hung up his gloves following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, fans have slowly started giving up hope.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Dana White promises to push Khabib as hard as he can for return

However, that has not stopped Conor McGregor from having a pop at his old foe. In a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shocking retirement, claiming that he’s “not surprised” with the Russian’s action. “How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but to each to their own,” McGregor said before adding that the champion still had a number of top contenders to fight in the division, including Tony Ferguson.

“You’re scheduled to fight a man. No matter what. Fights must take place. You can’t just scurry away from bouts. It’s been the hallmark of his approach. I was not surprised to see him walk away or scurry away, I should say. It is what it is. We carry on,” he said.

Also Read l Khabib retirement: Khabib would return for GSP bout, not McGregor: Abdelaziz

McGregor vs Khabib: Conor McGregor calls Nurmagomedov a “little fat elephant”

While Nurmagomedov was successful in defending his title against Gaethje, McGregor couldn’t help himself when asked about the pre-fight controversy that stirred up just 24 hours before UFC 254. Just like many, McGregor also thinks that the champion failed to make weight for the Gaethje bout. The Notorious One stated that the Eagle was displaying “very, very unusual behaviour” on the weight scale.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Dana would love to see McGregor vs Khabib 2 after UFC 257

McGregor vs Khabib: Conor McGregor on the lightweight title

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in coming back, UFC president still believes that he could convince the champion on making a U-turn. The two are even scheduled to meet at the UFC 257 fight week to discuss Nurmagomedov’s future. Whatever’s the outcome, McGregor believes that he will get his hands on the title in the near future. Conor McGregor is currently training to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and believes that he should fight for the title next if he stops Poirier.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Khabib says 'McGregor-Poirier fight winner could become champion

Image Source: AP