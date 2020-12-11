“Conor McGregor Is Hungrier Than Ever,” UFC Star's Manager Claims Ahead Of Poirier Bout

Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his much-awaited return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021. The two will headline the PPV, facing each other after six long years in a lightweight bout. In their first matchup, which took place in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. However, much has changed since then as the two have now found success in the 155lb division.

Though the Notorious One has not entered the octagon for months, he seems more motivated than ever. The Mystic Man regularly gives fans a peak from his training sessions by posting various videos and pictures on Instagram. Not just that, his manager Audie Attar also thinks that McGregor is at the peak of his career, stating that “this is the best and most focused” Conor McGregor ever looked.

"I’ve never seen Conor like this. It’s about the challenge, the competition, being the best version of ourselves. Not just the body, but the mind and the soul as well. And that’s fun for me to see," he told The National News.

Conor McGregor is on his way to become the lightweight king?

While Khabib Nurmagomedov undoubtedly proved that he’s the greatest lightweight to ever grace the octagon - with wins over McGregor, Poirier, Gaethje and others - he could be out of the title picture if he continues to insist on his retirement. Even though Dana White claims that Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t retired, The Eagle has shown very little interest in coming back. In these circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if Conor McGregor takes over the lightweight division in Khabib’s absence.

Apart from Nurmagomedov, no other top lightweight has ever defeated Conor McGregor and if he once again stops the Diamond at UFC 257, there's no denying that he should be next for a title shot. Pundits believe that the Notorious One has also improved his technique since his loss to The Eagle at UFC 229. His bout with Donald Cerrone is the biggest example as he stopped Cowboy in under 40 seconds at UFC 246. It can be said that without Khabib, a motivated Conor McGregor is the best Lightweight in the world.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram