Tony Ferguson Says Conor McGregor Owes Him $500k, Takes A Shot At Poirier And Khabib

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson recently accused Conor McGregor and his former management company ‘Paradigm Sports Management’ for doing “bad business” behind his back. The El Cucuy claimed that McGregor and Paradigm Sports Management owe him $500,000 as the two denied to schedule a fighter between him and the Irishman when they both fell under the same banner. Tony Ferguson also stated that the management team used to give more priority to The Notorious One and manipulated the system “along with the UFC to get that f*****g money”.

While calling Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier “b***h,” Tony Ferguson said that he’s coming after everyone, especially Conor McGregor. He claimed Conor McGregor is in his debt and would not be satisfied until he wins the lightweight crown. “You see Proper 12 everywhere, they (Paradigm Sports Management) want him to be the champ, f**k you and your seven-headed snake. Cut your b***h ass off,” he told BT Sport.

😳 @TonyFergusonXT says @TheNotoriousMMA owes him $500k...



And roasts Khabib and Dustin Poirier 👀



Full interview on YouTube now 👇 https://t.co/r4uajskI9Z pic.twitter.com/45kIlk3Pzs — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 9, 2020

Tony Ferguson takes a shot at Khabib, Poirier and McGregor

Tony Ferguson then criticised the UFC rankings and took some shots at the fighters that he says have avoided him, including lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Tony Ferguson claimed that everyone in the roster were afraid of fighting him, adding that Charles Oliveira “is the only game opponent that wanted to fight” him this year. The El Cucuy will face Do Bronx in the co-main event of UFC 256 on December 12, 2020, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, the fight has a slight chance of getting cancelled as Tony Ferguson recently blasted Oliveira for his past weight-cutting mishaps. Taking to Instagram, Tony Ferguson made it clear that he has a zero-tolerance policy over weight-cuts and if the Brazilian fails to miss the weight on Friday then he would not fight him at the upcoming PPV. Oliveira would definitely try hard to make the cut as this is the biggest fight of his MMA career. McGregor, on the other hand, is scheduled to make his much-awaited return on January 23, 2021, at UFC 257 where he’s scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a rematch.

Image Source: AP, UFC/ YouTube