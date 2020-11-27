Dustin Poirier thinks Justin Gaethje would be great ‘measuring stick’ for Michael Chandler

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler should get a tough test on his UFC debut, claiming Gaethje is currently the best option available to ‘measure’ him. The three-time Bellator champion joined the UFC earlier this year and was immediately given a prominent task by the company. Michael Chandler served as a back-up for the lightweight title fight between Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov which took place at UFC 254.

However, Chandler’s services were not needed as both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje made weight and went on to perform at the event. Justin Gaethje showcased an incredible performance in the first round but ended up losing via submission in the second, thanks to the champion’s acclaimed wrestling. Since the event, there has been heavy speculation regarding who Chandler would be booked against.

Also Read l UFC News: Conor McGregor and Khabib could come face to face at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier wants Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Many top fighters including Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos were in talks to welcome The Iron and now Dustin Poirier has added that he would like to see Michael Chandler face the toughest fighters in the division. The Diamond told MMA Junkie that he would like to see Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler before Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler as The Highlight is a former interim champion and just fought in a title fight.

“If you’re going to toss him into the top of the division and giving him this push, give him the former interim champ who just came off a title fight. That’s a great measuring stick to see where he’s at,” Poirier added.

Also Read l UFC News: McGregor shares his excitement after UFC books Ferguson vs Oliveira

What’s next for Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler?

Michael Chandler was also in talks to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 but the bout was cancelled as El Cucuy was not interested in fighting a newcomer for an unsatisfactory purse. Tony Ferguson is now scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, while Michael Chandler is rumoured to co-headline UFC 257 against a yet to be announced fighter. Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, will headline UFC 257 as he’s scheduled to face Conor McGregor in a rematch.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Dana White amidst UFC return rumours: “See you soon”

Also Read l Jon Jones shows off new 240lbs physique amidst bulking up for UFC heavyweight debut

Image Source: Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler Instagram