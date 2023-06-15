'Conor McGregor Is No Longer Interested..': Has UFC Scratched Plans For Notorious' Return?

Why are you reading this: The UFC's topmost billing Conor McGregor is expected to mark his return to the Octagon later in the year. Earlier in the year, UFC president Dana White announced the plans of materialising a bout between the Notorious and lightweight fighter Michael Chandler. The two (McGregor and Chandler) recently wrapped the coaching stint at the 31st season of the reality series "The Ultimate Fighter", which conventionally has been the lead-up to the final fight between the protagonists. However, this time speculations are rife about the derailment of the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight. So, is the bout off the potential PPV fight card?

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler expected to take place in December 2023

The fight is targetted for UFC 296 PPV

The fighters recently ended their coaching stints at TUF 31

Has UFC scratched plans for the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight?

According to several reports, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, which is targeted for December is seemingly in troubled waters. As per an update, McGregor has not yet entered the USADA pool, which is a 6-month drug testing program, a mandatory protocol that he has to undergo to fight in the targeted month. Moreover, not much time is left for the Irishman to make the cut for the UFC 296, which is December's PPV.

Conor McGregor has 48 hours left to enter the USADA testing pool if he's going to fight at UFC 296 which is the final PPV of the year.



If he doesn't enter 6 month testing pool by Friday, he will not be fighting in 2023 per the rules of USADA. pic.twitter.com/0l8muMBHdv — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor no longer wants to fight Michael Chandler?

If in the stipulated time McGregor does not enter the USADA pool then the fight will not take place this year, and would get deferred to next year, and could even get scrapped because Mystic Mac is apparently not interested in fighting Michael Chandler anymore. According to credible reports, Conor McGregor does not fancy a one-on-one with the iron and UFC is already on the lookout for a new opponent for him. However, it is made clear that this possibility will be explored if McGregor fails to enter the drug testing program.

Atkins Insider report: Conor McGregor is no longer interested in fighting Michael Chandler. The UFC is already pitching new opponents in case McGregor does make the USADA cutoff date. pic.twitter.com/PtPAoURbbz — The Todd Atkins Show 🥋 (@ToddAtkinsMMA) June 13, 2023

