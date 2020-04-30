Conor McGregor, Khabib Headline UFC Top 10 Earners, Massive Numbers Revealed

Conor McGregor has once again made it to the top spot as ‘The Notorious’ stands higher than any other UFC superstar with earnings of over $15 million from fighting in the UFC. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently revealed their top 10 earners of all time, and the numbers that have been showcased excludes PPV sales and fight bonuses. Throughout the years, UFC has witnessed numerous fighters and the multi-billion-dollar organisation has finally revealed their top earners in which Conor McGregor holds the top spot while his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov is, as Def Leppard would put it, two steps behind.

UFC: Conor McGregor career earnings

Conor McGregor career earnings make for impressive reading. In his last performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor earned $2 million from the fight cheque. However, the Irish fighter claimed that he amassed a total of $80 million after adding fight night bonuses, sponsorship deals and PPV sales. The Conor McGregor career earnings experienced a steady rise after the UFC superstar ventured into several business enterprises. Conor McGregor’s Proper 12 Whiskey is currently at the peak of its success as it has already found itself worth a reported $10 million in the very first year, and is constantly growing with time.

UFC top earners: Top 10 earners of all time in UFC ft. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor: $15,082,000

Alistair Overeem: $9,569,500

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $8,680,200

Anderson Silva: $8,112,000

Michael Bisping: $7,135,000

Georges St-Pierre: $7,037,000

Jon Jones: $7,025,000

Mark Hunt: $6,304,000

Donald Cerrone: $6,155,200

Daniel Cormier: $ 5,726,000

UFC top earners: Fighters outside the top 10

There are few more recognised elites after the top 10 spots on the UFC top earners list with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Nate Diaz, and Lyoto Machida among others. Ronda Rousey has amassed $4,275,000 from fighting in UFC, while Nate Diaz and Lyoto Machida stand at $4,585,000 and $4,891,000 respectively. However, Conor McGregor career earnings are still far higher than every other UFC fighter on the roster.

