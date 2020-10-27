Khabib Nurmagomedov's Retirement News Was “jaw-dropping”, Says Coach Javier Mendez

The retirement of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov came out of the blue for those in the MMA community, including his head coach Javier Mendez. The owner of the American Kickboxing Academy claimed he had “no idea” Khabib would lay down his gloves after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. “My jaw dropped. I went, 'What?' I mean, he plays the best poker face on the planet,” Mendez told Submission Radio.

Throughout a difficult training camp which was almost three months long, Javier Mendez claimed that The Eagle never talked about retiring from the sport. He said even he didn’t ask Khabib Nurmagomedov about the same given the personal tragedy he had suffered in July when his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died due to complications arising from COVID-19. Javier Mendez said that despite bringing up topics like retirement, he and Khabib focused solely on Justin Gaethje.

Also Read l Khabib UFC retirement: Gaethje reveals what he told Khabib after he broke down in the octagon

Mendez noticed some changes in Khabib’s behaviour after Abdulmanap’s death

Javier Mendez added that after Abdulmanap’s death, he saw some obvious changes in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s behaviour as the champ was preparing for his 29th fight. He added that though Khabib had changed, it never affected his training so he never brought that up. Javier Mendez met Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a few years back and the two even trained Khabib for his UFC 242 bout against Dustin Poirier.

“As a coach, you notice your fighter’s antics and what they do and don’t do,” he said. “But I understood why,” Javier Mendez added.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje full fight: Khabib hinted at retirement 2 WEEKS before facing Gaethje

Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to coach at AKA

Later in the interview, Javier Mendez revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of his word and he doesn’t expect the champ to change his mind about leaving the sport. However, Khabib’s coach claimed that he would love for the champ to join AKA and teach up-and-coming talents.

“He’s never been somebody that said something and not meant it. For me, I’d have to say that part’s done. Anything’s possible. As much the fans and myself as a coach would love to have him back, no, I think he’s done. And you’re not going to get me to convince him otherwise,” Javier Mendez added.

Also Read l Khabib vs Gaethje full fight: Undefeated champion Khabib retires after beating Gaethje

Also Read l Khabib UFC retirement: Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire?

Image Source: Javier Mendez Instagram