Tony Ferguson Claims He'll Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov At One Point Before He Retires

Khabib vs Ferguson is hailed as the most “cursed” match-ups in combat sports history as the two have seen their fights fall through on five different occasions over the last five years. After Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from their most recent booking in May due to travel restrictions stemming from COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Gaethje stepped in and fought El Cucuy. Both fighters showed incredible strength but The Highlight stopped Tony Ferguson in the fifth round to become the new interim lightweight.

Now, Justin Gaethje is set to fight the reigning champion at UFC 254, leaving Ferguson out of the title picture. Earlier, in an interview with ESPN, Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed Tony Ferguson for his loss, claiming El Cucuy will never be the same as he took severe damage from Gaethje at UFC 249. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks that he would never face Tony Ferguson again, the former interim champion claims he’s destined to kick “Khabib’s a** one way or another”.

“I’ll make his a** do his push-ups either way. He’ll see me before the year is done. I don’t know how. I’ll make sure I Zoom his a** and say, ‘Hey, you son of a (expletive), I’m going to kick your a**.’ I’ll think of something,” Ferguson told ESPN.

Tony Ferguson also interested in fighting Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson was initially set to face Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 254, but Poirier withdrew from the event due to alleged financial disagreements with the UFC. Ferguson was then offered a fight opposite Michael Chandler, but El Cucuy was not interested in fighting a newcomer for an unsatisfactory purse. Now, Tony Ferguson has shown interest in fighting either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.

While The Eagle is busy with Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor is training to fight Poirier in January 2021, after which he’ll fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match. Therefore, the possibility of Khabib vs Ferguson happing is higher than McGregor vs Ferguson. Earlier, UFC president Dana White also showed interest in booking Khabib vs Ferguson for the sixth time, if Khabib Nurmagomedov stops Justin Gaethje and Ferguson defeats his next opponent.

Image Source: AP