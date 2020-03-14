Conor McGregor Expresses Grief After Aunt Passes Away Due To Coronavirus In Ireland

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently revealed that his aunt Anne Moore has passed away in Ireland due to coronavirus. In an emotional Instagram post, Conor McGregor revealed that he can’t visit his hometown and meet his aunt’s family because coronavirus has taken six lives until now in Ireland. He said he hates the situation, but can’t do anything.

Here is the heartfelt message Conor McGregor posted

Fans from all over the world showed support to Conor McGregor and asked him to be strong. Some showed hate towards to coronavirus while others asked Conor McGregor to take care of his family. One even told Conor McGregor to bring his entire family to his house, so that they can stay safe from coronavirus. According to sources, until now around 119 people in Ireland are probably infected with the coronavirus.

@TheNotoriousMMA Sorry to hear about your Aunt. — Woody (@Kenmcpherson59) March 14, 2020

@TheNotoriousMMA sorry for the loss of your aunt. 🙏 — charles belcher (@cbelcher6711) March 14, 2020

In a lengthy post, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor posted some pictures of his family including his fiancée Dee Devlin and their two children. Some of the pictures were snapped on Thursday when Conor McGregor donated around $1 million to the first responder charity created by Frank Siller. After the donation, Conor McGregor was being hailed as a ‘hero’.

After donating, Conor McGregor gave a statement where he revealed that the first responders around the world are real heroes. He said they are the one who risks their lives and run to save lives in emergencies. He said they know what’s happening at the place of the crisis, but they still go to save lives, which is inspiring.

