Conor McGregor Donates $1 Million To 9/11 First Responders Foundation

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is known to surprise people whether in or out the octagon. Recently, Conor McGregor and his whiskey Company Proper Twelve went viral for donating around $1 million to the 9/11 First Responders Foundation. The foundation was created by Frank Siller after his brother Stephen Siller was killed in the World Trade Centre terrorist attack.

After donating, Conor McGregor gave a statement where he revealed that the First Responders around the world are real heroes. He said they are the one who risks their lives and run to save lives in emergencies. He said they know what’s happening at the place of the crisis, but they still go to save lives, which is inspiring.

“First responders around the world are the true-life heroes. They are the ones running into emergencies,” said Conor McGregor.

Also Read l UFC 248: Conor McGregor lashes out at result of Weili vs Joanna fight

First Responders Foundation thank Conor McGregor and Proper Twelve

After Conor McGregor’s contribution, the Chairman and CEO of the 9/11 First Responders Foundation Frank Siller took to Twitter to thank the businessman. Siller said that the donation is going to change the lives of many First Responders and families left behind. Frank Siller added that if a Responder kisses their kids goodbye and doesn’t come home then Conor McGregor is going to make sure that those families are taken care of.

“Thank you and God bless you, Conor McGregor,” wrote First Responders Foundation CEO Frank Siller.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather demands $600 million to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Also Read l Conor McGregor return date set to a week before Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3

Conor McGregor asks Proper Twelve employees to keep up the good work

Conor McGregor earlier said that he is very grateful that he got such a hardworking team at Proper Twelve. He thanked his distributors, retailers, pub owners and everyone who bought the whiskey. He said that the company saw record sales last year and made a huge profit. Conor McGregor said that because of the profits, he and his team can help charities like the First Responders Foundation who are in need.

Also Read l Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor for not announcing his next opponent