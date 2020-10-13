Conor McGregor Flaunts Purchase Of 'limited Edition' 63-foot Lamborghini SuperYacht

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has spent a lot of time on yachts and has now splashed on another luxurious cruiser. One of the highest-paid fighters in MMA history, the Irishman has purchased a limited edition Lamborghini SuperYacht. McGregor's purchase comes in a month after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) interrupted his vacation in the Mediterranean.

Conor McGregor Instagram: MMA superstar purchases Lamborghini SuperYacht

Conor McGregor took to social media to flaunt his latest luxury, revealing a picture of a Lamborghini SuperYacht to his followers. The Conor McGregor Instagram post confirmed his purchase of the Tecnomar’s 63′ Raging Bull, one of the 63 limited editions boats made by the company. The cruiser is inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 63 and was designed in collaboration with Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department. Conor McGregor's latest Lamborghini SuperYacht purchase boasts of a whopping 4,000 horsepower, 63-foot frame, duel engine and twin-turbo.

It is the Number 12 edition of just 63 manufactured, perhaps an ode to the Irish MMA star's “Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey”. In the Conor Mcgregor Instagram post, the 32-year-old thanked Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at ‘The Italian Sea Group’ for their amazing work with the boat and expressed his excitement to see the results during yachting season. Conor McGregor got a surprise visit from the USADA on his yacht in the Mediterranean last month despite having announced his retirement in June. The 32-year-old revealed the news on Twitter and added that he allowed the officials to conduct the test because he was a clean athlete.

Conor McGregor car collection: Conor McGregor net worth

Along with the Lamborghini SuperYacht, the retired MMA fighter also boasts a host of luxury machines in his abode. The Conor McGregor car collection includes a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghinis and Mercedes worth around £1.7 million. The 32-year-old was one of the highest-earning MMA stars and his successful business ventures have further boosted his net worth.

As per reports, Conor McGregor's earnings from UFC have been estimated at $115 million, while he bagged a staggering $100 million from his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. His whiskey brand Proper 12 Irish Whiskey has been a massive success too, with the Irishman revealing that the venture bagged a staggering $1 billion in business last year. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the Conor McGregor net worth can be estimated at $120 million.

(Image Courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram)