Conor McGregor Photographed When French Police Raided His £3 Million Yacht

Conor McGregor's leisure trip to Corsica with his fiancee Dee Devlin and two children quickly went horribly wrong with allegations of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition on The Notorious. The 32-year-old retired UFC fighter was taken into custody last week, where he reportedly spent over a day being thoroughly grilled by the French authorities. He was released on Saturday, with the officials awaiting the test results before deciding whether to file official charges against McGregor.

Amid the controversy, pictures of McGregor have gone viral on the internet where French authorities supposedly raided his £3 million yacht, moored close to Calvi. The Notorious was present in Calvi for the 180km water sport challenge to raise awareness about water safety. He later pulled out of the charity event due to his arrest.

In the pictures below, McGregor can be seen surrounded by a host of French police officers, who began questioning the former two-division UFC champ right on his yacht. He was later taken into custody for further questioning by a magistrate and judicial police. Reports state McGregor also had to undergo numerous tests, the results of which, as mentioned, will decide if official charges are filed against him.

French police raiding Conor McGregor's £3 million holiday yacht over the weekend.



Local media outlet France 3 Corse said: "According to a witness, McGregor allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets." pic.twitter.com/uEKceQiKsS — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) September 14, 2020

McGregor sexual assault allegations

According to AFP, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 6, at a bar in Calvi. McGregor was heavily drunk and got involved in some bad behaviours. Reports also indicate the 32-year-old flashed his private parts to a young married woman in the bar, who filed a complaint against him.

Since his release, McGregor's representatives have strongly denied the allegations, claiming no charges have been filed against McGregor. His agent, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management released a statement: "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct." Attar further believes the former UFC champ has been used as a scapegoat in a ploy to to "score a headline or a payday."

Conor McGregor responds on his personal Facebook to his deleted tweets of a dark nature as well as the current allegations against him. pic.twitter.com/CtZ82XVhZ0 — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) September 15, 2020

McGregor, himself, sent fans into a frenzy after he posted two worrying tweets to social media before taking them down in no time. In one of the tweets, McGregor claimed "I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here," while in his second tweet he fired back at the hypocrites who ridiculed him at this "horrendous time in his life."

Tweeted and deleted tweets from Conor McGregor. These are very, very concerning, to say the least.



Regardless of what he’s allegedly recently done, you hope he’s okay and is getting the help he needs. #UFC pic.twitter.com/5tJkO7sBgW — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 14, 2020

