Conor McGregor Made His UFC Debut With A Spectacular KO Win 7 Years Ago Today: Watch

Conor McGregor, arguably the biggest name in the history of modern-day combat sports made his UFC debut on this day exactly seven years ago. After creating a lot of buzz in the European MMA leagues, Conor McGregor finally paved his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2013 and went on to unleash a spectacular first-round KO in his very first fight. Here’s how ‘The Mystic Man’ surprised Marcus Brimage his seven years ago.

UFC news: Conor McGregor UFC debut on this day in 2013

The first double champ of UFC made his debut for the promotion opposite Marcus Brimage in a featherweight contest at ‘UFC on Fuel TV 9: Gerard Mousasi vs Ilir Latifi’. The fight was expected to be a long-lasting fight between two promising featherweight fighters but Conor McGregor ended the night quickly with a vicious first-round knockout. As soon as the bout began, Conor McGregor wasted no time in landing combinations over Marcus Brimage and knocked him out in just over a minute. An emotional Conor McGregor cried tears of joy after his first UFC victory and shouted “Dana. 60 cheese baby” which later went onto become an iconic phrase in UFC.

UFC news: Conor McGregor next fight

Conor McGregor is currently out of fights amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Irish fighter is expected to return as soon as the medical crisis dies down. After knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor reportedly had plans to return to the octagon in the summer. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to postpone his plans. There are no official reports about Conor McGregor’s return yet.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)