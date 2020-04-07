Conor McGregor's Coach Reveals He Made UFC Debut With A Badly Infected Tooth

It’s been seven years since Conor McGregor paved his way into the UFC and went on to become one of the biggest superstars of the promotion. While most UFC fans still recall Conor McGregor knocking out Marcus Brimage in his very first UFC fight in 2013, few UFC fans are aware that he competed in the bout with a badly infected tooth. Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh recently disclosed that he was suffering from an infected tooth while fighting Marcus Brimage at UFC on Fuel TV 9 ‘Mousasi vs Latifi’.

UFC: Insights on Conor McGregor UFC debut after seven years

During an interaction with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, John Kavanagh said that Conor McGregor had a wisdom tooth growing just before his UFC debut, which was quite painful. According to John, he suggested Conor McGregor consult a dentist but the Irish fighter ignored it every time until the situation took a bad turn on the morning of the fight. After consulting a dentist, Conor McGregor discovered that he had to undergo an operation in order to resolve his dental structure. Conor McGregor, who was a featherweight at that moment decided to go ahead with the fight despite having a badly infected tooth and stunned the world by knocking out Marcus Brimage within the first round on his UFC debut.

Conor McGregor UFC debut: Watch Conor McGregor UFC debut full fight

The Conor McGregor UFC debut lasted just over a minute as the Irish fighter tamed his opponent with vicious combinations. In the initial moments of the fight, Conor began landing jabs on Marcus Brimage which made the American wobble. Conor McGregor finally ended the fight with a deadly uppercut followed by some more jabs.

