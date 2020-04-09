UFC: Conor McGregor Takes Another Dig At Khabib Nurmagomedov Before Deleting Tweet

It’s been almost two years since Conor McGregor tasted a humiliating defeat against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the main event of UFC 229. However, the rivalry seems nowhere close to ending as Conor McGregor has once again mocked his Dagestani rival and this time he has done it through Twitter. Conor McGregor went on to acknowledge himself as one of the greatest in MMA along with other UFC veterans but ended the post with a cheeky dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy and fighting style. Here is how Conor McGregor stunned his fans by mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC: Conor McGregor mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov via Twitter

Conor McGregor gave a nod to some of MMA's most effective moves...



(via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/Pz8xTRNQlv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 8, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov faced a huge backlash from the UFC fans after pulling out from the main event of UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ and this time, his former rival Conor McGregor has not backed off while mocking him on social media. Conor took it to Twitter and mentioned some of the most iconic shots of UFC history in which he mentioned his very own left hand, Anderson Silva’s front kick, Ronda Rousey’s armbar, Dan Henderson’s bomb, Mirko Cro Cop’s high kick, and Jon Jones’ sidekick to the knees. However, before ending the tweet, Conor wrote a line about Khabib Nurmagomedov which stated, “Khabib’s little mermaid leg wrap thing he does. What a sport! Who’s the greatest, you already know”

The tweet is no longer available on Conor McGregor’s official Twitter handle. However, ESPN MMA posted the tweet from their official profile and Conor McGregor retweeted it. Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to respond on the issue, but netizens have already started taking sides over the inevitable battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, that has gone beyond the barriers of a UFC octagon.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)