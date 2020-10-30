Conor McGregor Raises $100k For First Responder Charity, Has Raised $1.2 Million So Far

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is known to surprise people whether in or out the octagon. Recently, Conor McGregor and his whiskey company Proper Twelve went viral for donating $100,000 to a charity called “Tunnel To Towers” to help their COVID-19 relief fund on First Responder Day. Because of this, The Notorious One has now raised around $1.2 million for “Tunnel To Towers,” which helps the families of first responders who lost their lives while saving others.

According to sources, since the formation of Proper Twelve, Conor McGregor pledged to donate $5 to the charity for every case of whiskey sold. While speaking to The Mac Life, the former UFC double champion revealed why he chose to help the first responders. By calling first responders “the proper heroes of every community,” Conor McGregor hailed the heroes for making sacrifices and ensuring everyone is safe. “Please be sure to show some proper respect to local first responders today, and every day,” he added.

Happy First Responder Day ❤️ https://t.co/c6jFWEKhh6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2020

Conor McGregor donates $1 million to the charity

Last year, Conor McGregor and his company donated around $1 million to “Tunnel To Towers” to help the families of First Responders who died in the World Trade Centre attack. Frank Siller, who created the foundation in honour of his brother Stephen, who also died in the terrorist attack, praised McGregor and his company for the help. After making the generous donation, Conor McGregor once again showed his love towards the First Responders, calling them the “real heroes”.

“First responders around the world are the true-life heroes. They are the ones running into emergencies,” said Conor McGregor.

McGregor retirement: What’s next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor’s last UFC appearance was at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds via TKO before announcing retirement a few days later. However, The Notorious One is now in talks to face Dustin Poirier early next year. Though the contracts of the fight are yet to be signed, both fighters are ready to trade blows in January. With the lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov gone, the rematch between McGregor and Poirier may have the vacant title on the line, according to reports.

Image Source: AP