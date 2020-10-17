Conor McGregor Heaps Praise On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Calls Him A 'true Leader'

UFC great Conor McGregor showered praise on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the NFL mogul claimed that he would be "very open" to hosting 'McGregor vs Poirier II' at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The 'Notorious One' took to Twitter to reveal that Jones was a "true leader" and that the 78-year-old American businessman reminded him of former UFC CEO, Lorenzo Fertitta. Reports have claimed that McGregor vs Poirier II is scheduled to take place on January 23, 2021, with the venue yet to be decided upon.

ALSO READ: Georges St-Pierre Reveals How Justin Gaethje Could Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 254

Conor McGregor next fight: Irish megastar praises Jerry Jones for being "very open" to 'McGregor vs Poirier II' at AT&T Stadium

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to reveal that he had "accepted" an offer to fight Dustin Poirier for their rematch on January 23 next year. McGregor also wrote that it would be his goal to see the fight take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with fans present. Soon after McGregor's tweet, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed that he was "very open" to having 'McGregor vs Poirier II' at the AT&T Stadium.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

While speaking to radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones claimed that he was a "huge admirer" of McGregor and stated that the Irishman was one of the "neatest" men he ever met. "I'm a huge fan of Conor and I'm very open to having 'McGregor vs Poirier II' at the AT&T Stadium. I think it would be a great show," said Jones. Soon after Jones' comments, McGregor once again took to Twitter to shower praise on the NFL icon.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Willing To Fight Dustin Poirier In UFC, But Wants To Do So In 2020 Itself

You’re a top man Jerry Jones!

A true leader among men! Reminds me so much of Lorenzo.

Let’s go Cowboys! https://t.co/Er4muaGDVg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2020

On Friday, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion wrote, "You are a top man Jerry Jones." McGregor then referred to Jones as a "true leader" among men, who reminded the 32-year-old of former UFC CEO, Lorenzo Fertitta. Towards the end of his tweet, McGregor added, "Let's go Cowboys."

ALSO READ: Khabib Shuts Down Retirement Talks Post UFC 254, Says Dana White Has Something Special

Conor McGregor UFC return: Dana White confirms only contracts need to be signed for 'McGregor vs Poirier II'

While speaking to reporters on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, UFC chief Dana White revealed that he expects the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch to be made official, but it won’t happen in a partially-filled stadium. The 51-year-old also said, "Now it’s a matter of getting contracts signed because they've both agreed to the fight." White also revealed that he would prefer if the fight would take place in a full capacity stadium once the pandemic ends.

ALSO READ: Tony Ferguson Takes A Shot At Khabib Nurmagomedov And Justin Gaethje Ahead Of UFC 254

Image Credits - AP