Conor McGregor: Rare Footage Of Mystic Mac's Only Ever Submission Win: Watch

Ahead of Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return, a rare footage has gone viral, showing McGregor's one and only win via submission. The Notorious One is known for his stand-up combat skills and with the help of his powerful left hand, he has got his hands on the UFC featherweight and lightweight straps in the past. However, throughout his career, McGregor rarely went for takedowns, with some claiming that his groundwork is not as impressive as his striking.

McGregor UFC return: Who did McGregor beat in his only submission win?

Both of Conor McGregor’s UFC losses came via submission, against Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, respectively. While it's clear that the Irishman is much more dangerous standing up, he has shown an adept ground game in the past. On June 6, 2012, McGregor took on Dave Hill for the vacant Cage Warriors featherweight championship in his hometown Dublin. Hill, who had never submitted before, was forced to tap in the second round after McGregor trapped him in a rear-naked choke.

The win moved Conor McGregor's MMA record to 11-2 (now 22-4) and was also his first-ever professional title match win. Since then, The Notorious One has seen an incredible rise in stardom, but his bout with Hill still remains the only time he has won thanks to submission.

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier

UFC's first-ever two-division champion will return to action on January 23, when he will take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257. The two first collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, where the Notorious One came out on top via KO. Apart from McGregor vs Poirier, UFC 257 will also feature bouts like Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler, Brad Tavares vs Antônio Carlos Júnior, Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood and others.

According to reports, the winner of McGregor vs Poirier 2 could fight for the lightweight strap, which is currently in the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the sport in October. If the champion stays retired, then he would be forced to vacate the title, leading to a title bout. The winner of the UFC 257 bout could face off the winner of Hooker vs Chandler or other top contenders like Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira for the vacant title.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram