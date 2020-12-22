Jake Paul Mentions Khabib While Justifying Why He Insulted Conor McGregor's Fiancée

YouTuber Jake Paul recently doubled down on his jibe at Conor McGregor, stating that he doesn’t regret making derogatory statements about McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin. While talking to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul stated that he’s surprised by fans getting offended by his comments although The Notorious One has been doing the same for years. Giving the example of the comments McGregor has made about Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family in the past, Jake Paul claimed, “he’s getting a taste of his own medicine”.

“I don’t give a f**k. He (Conor McGregor) spoke on Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) wife. He said Khabib’s wife looks like a towel,” he added.

The YouTuber is hinting at the time when Conor McGregor was accused of disrespecting the Muslim culture by comparing his rival's wife to a “towel” in wedding photos in which she was seen wearing a traditional veil to cover her face. Though the Notorious One swiftly deleted the tweet later, he couldn’t stop people from calling him racist and islamophobic. Not just that, Conor McGregor also disrespected Khabib's father and their culture, which angered many.

Jake Paul defends his trash talk about Conor McGregor's partner: "He spoke on Khabib's wife... now he's got a taste of his own medicine" pic.twitter.com/3yP7bPCdxR — Proper Vegetables (@ProperVeggies) December 20, 2020

The former Disney star also targeted Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, claiming that the Bellator fighter also “said sh*t about Khabib’s religion”. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov himself, Conor McGregor’s constant trash-talking about his religion and family was one of the major reasons why he attacked Danis and others after defeating McGregor at UFC 229. At the post-fight conference of their 2018 bout, Nurmagomedov stated that he never acts the way he did after the McGregor bout, but after hearing McGregor disrespect his culture for weeks, he couldn’t stop himself from attacking McGregor's teammates.

Jake Paul insults Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin

A few weeks after defeating NBA veteran Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event, Jake Paul shared a profanity-laced video on his Twitter page where he called out the UFC star for a boxing bout. The YouTuber pulled no punches as he offered him $50 million for accepting his challenge, even taking a shot at his fiancée along with UFC president Dana White in the minute-long rant. “I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you’re j**king off as you’re sick of f**king your wife. I mean, she’s a four, Conor you could do a lot better,” said the 23-year-old.

Image Source: UFC, Paul, Devlin/ Instagram