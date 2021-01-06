Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier Will Be For LW Title, Claims Texts Sent From UFC Twitter

Conor McGregor could be just weeks away from becoming a two-time lightweight champion as leaked messages sent to fans from UFC’s official Twitter page suggest that the 155lb strap will be on the line on January 23 when McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier. The Irishman has not fought since his phenomenal KO victory over Donald Cerrone in January 2020, which came after he was chocked out by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 299. Nurmagomedov is still the lightweight champion on papers, despite announcing his retirement last October following his win over Justin Gaethje.

Also Read l UFC releases new extended promo for UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2: WATCH

Will McGregor vs Poirier 2 be for UFC lightweight title?

However, messages from the UFC's DM chatbot on Twitter suggest that the Eagle might have vacated his title. After many fans asked the chatbot about the upcoming mega event, the bot replied, “Don’t miss Poirier take on McGregor for the lightweight title bout. Who do you think will walk out of the Octagon with the W?”

Cats out the bag https://t.co/ordzVowe1u pic.twitter.com/OZBC3vPWa3 — Blaine Henry - Fight Library (@BlaineHenryTFL) January 5, 2021

Also Read l Eminem provides theme music for new UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier promo; fans left ecstatic

Many claim that the bot might be giving wrong information as UFC President Dana White had confirmed earlier that McGregor vs Poirier 2 will not be for the UFC lightweight title. Not just that, White is also scheduled to meet Nurmagomedov at the UFC 257 fight week in Abu Dhabi, where the two will discuss the Eagle’s future. He’s also confident that he will be able to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to make a comeback and complete in one final bout.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov says 'McGregor-Poirier fight winner could become lightweight champion'

However, few are also convinced with the bot’s information, claiming that the promotion might have made last-minute changes to McGregor vs Poirier 2. While Dana White and team are yet to confirm the news, Dustin Poirier himself thinks that his UFC 257 fight with Conor McGregor should be for the title. The Diamond recently sat down with BT Sport where he gave his thoughts on Khabib’s return, while also talking about the 155lb division future.

“I feel like Khabib is a guy of his word. If he says he's retired, he is most likely [staying] retired. Number two is Gaethje. I got a win over him. I feel like me and Connor [bout] could potentially be for the belt,” he added.

Also Read l UFC drops spectacular trailer for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier bout: “Ready for War”

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube