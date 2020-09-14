Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor's Sexual Assault Allegation: 'S**t Happens'

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was arrested in France for an alleged incident of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition. The Notorious One was interviewed for hours but was released by officials later. His team issued a statement after his release, denying all the charges. "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released," said the statement as provided to TMZ.

McGregor arrested: Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegation

Conor McGregor is no longer a part of UFC as he announced his retirement earlier this year. However, he remains one of the most high-profile stars in the sport. When his name crops up in the headlines though, the first one to be asked for comment is UFC chief Dana White. While talking about the same at UFC on ESPN+ 35's post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that he has no inside information about the situation as he has not spoken to Conor McGregor in months.

Over the past few years, Conor McGregor has been questioned for a number of sexual assault charges but the Irishman has never been found guilty. Dana White believes that Conor McGregor’s lifestyles & status is a primary reason why he continues to be tied to these types of stories. Though Dana White made it clear that he’s not siding with Conor McGregor in any shape or form, he recognises that The Notorious One leads a life that is far from simple. “That kind of a life, crazy s**t happens when you’re in that kind of lifestyle. You try to go out. You try to act normal. You try to be normal. It’s hard to do sometimes,” said Dana White.

“I’m not defending Conor in any way shape or form, I don’t know enough about the situation to talk about it at all. But I do know I’ve gone out with him publicly before and it is bats**t nuts,” Dana White added.

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor announces retirement

Conor McGregor’s last octagon appearance was at UFC 246 where he defeated Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport for the third time, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. However, fans believe that The Notorious One could soon return and fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje.

Image Source: AP