Conor McGregor Drug Tested On Luxury Yacht By USADA, Takes A Dig At Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is currently sailing the Mediterranean with his fiancéee Dee Devlin and their two children, Conor Jr and Croia. The former two-weight UFC world champion is currently in Monaco as he prepares for a voyage with Princess Charlene of Monaco to spread awareness about water safety. However, Conor McGregor took to social media this week to reveal that he was drug tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) despite retiring from the sport of MMA.

McGregor drug testing: UFC star tested on-board luxury yacht

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor shared a picture of some packages and a letter from the USADA, revealing that the body arrived on his yacht for a drug test. Conor McGregor wrote that he is being tested despite retiring from the sport. However, the UFC star claimed that he was ready to go ahead with the test since it was ‘all-natural’ with him. Sharing the news of the random drug test, Conor McGregor also expressed his excitement about his voyage across the Mediterranean.

Notably, Conor McGregor has never failed a drug test and has in the past several times spoken about being clean of performance-enhancing substances. The USADA, which oversees drug testing in the UFC holds the right to test athletes at any time without informing them. According to regulations, UFC fighters are required to be tested both in and out of the competition, with an exemption granted only if they are retired. After the news of Conor McGregor being drug tested made the headlines, a publication covering UFC news suggested that the despite retiring, the star may have failed to notify USADA that he is no longer an active fighter.

UFC news: McGregor takes a dig at Nate Diaz

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

After revealing the news of the drug test, Conor McGregor also took a dig at his old rival, Nate Diaz. In 2016, Nate Diaz became the first man to defeat McGregor with an unexpected submission win in 2016. However, Conor McGregor got the better of Nate Diaz five months later as he beat Diaz on points. Notably, before the first bout between McGregor and Nate Diaz, Diaz had claimed that everyone was on steroids. It seems like Conor McGregor hasn’t forgotten that statement. After the USADA arrived at his yacht for a drug test, Conor McGregor took a sly dig at Nate Diaz on Twitter. While Nate Diaz hasn’t failed a drug test himself, his brother Nick has failed the drug test thrice for marijuana.

