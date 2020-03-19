Conor McGregor Reveals Why He Lost To Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

More than a year later, Conor McGregor has finally given some input on why he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. While talking to Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report, Conor McGregor revealed that he lost to Khabib because he "didn’t train properly" before the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He said the training conditions were also not perfect and that also had some effect on his performance on the night.

“I will admit that the fight before UFC 246, I did not train properly and was not in perfect condition,” said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor teases McGregor vs Khabib rematch

Continuing his answer, Conor McGregor said that he is not going the make the same mistake twice. He said that he is hungry for victory and things will be different in a McGregor vs Khabib rematch. Conor McGregor added that when he sets his mind on something then there is nothing he can’t accomplish.

“It is that power of belief that makes up the winners,” said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor talks about his future in UFC

Since he made his return against Donald Cerrone in January 2020, fans have been asking who The Notorious One is going to face next. Some believed that Conor McGregor will ask for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, while others said that the Irishman could face rising star Jorge Masvidal. However, Conor McGregor seemingly doesn’t care who he faces next.

Recently, while talking to Maxim, Conor McGregor said that he doesn’t care about his upcoming opponents. He said he is entirely focused on winning fights and doing what he loves the most, MMA. Conor McGregor then claimed that 2020 is going to be huge for him and he will show the world that he is still the best in UFC.

“This year is going to be huge for me–and the world will see that I am still the best fighter in the history of the UFC,” said Conor McGregor.

