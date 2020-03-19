UFC Releases Statement Regarding Status Of Khabib Vs Ferguson Fight At UFC 249

A few days ago, UFC President Dana White revealed that all the shows and events will continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. However, Dana White didn’t mention Khabib vs Ferguson or UFC 249 in his speech. Because of this, rumours kept surfacing that UFC’s upcoming PPV, Khabib vs Ferguson at UFC 249 could get cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, UFC has released a statement regarding the current status of Khabib vs Ferguson at UFC 249.

UFC coronavirus: Khabib vs Ferguson to happen

The statement reveals that UFC is planning to move ahead with UFC 249, which will be headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson. The statement also states that the UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson PPV will take place in April, but not at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as previously announced. However, it is revealed that UFC will announce the confirmed venue and additional details soon. According to many, UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson PPV could take place at UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

UFC coronavirus: Khabib vs Ferguson venue changed

The statement said that the decision was made 'in accordance with guidance issued by the New York State Athletic Commission, as well as in accordance with restrictions by New York State limiting large public gatherings'. However, UFC promised that they will return all the money to the fans who have bought tickets. The statement revealed that fans will be able to see the live broadcast of UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson PPV on their local sports channels. Fans can watch the fight on the Sony ESPN network in India.

UFC coronavirus: UFC to return to Brooklyn

In the statement, UFC promised to the Brooklyn fans that they will return to the city with another major event. The statement ended with UFC requesting fans to be safe. Here’s the statement released by the company ahead of UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson.

