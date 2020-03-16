Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His List Of Greatest Fighters Of All Time

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared in UFC 249 press conference where he talked about his upcoming match with Tony Ferguson. Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Tony Ferguson and said that Ferguson is one of the greatest fighters in UFC. He added that by defeating incredible fighters like Tony Ferguson one can become great. Teasing his plans for UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he will be looking to ‘finish’ Tony Ferguson in the second or third round. However, Nurmagomedov accepted that only 'El Cucuy' has the power to defeat him.

Also Read l Conor McGregor expresses grief after aunt passes away due to coronavirus in Ireland

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his greatest fighters list

When asked who he thinks is the greatest fighter of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov took several names. Khabib Nurmagomedov first picked UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones as his favourite and later added Fedor Emelianenko, Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva to the list. Khabib Nurmagomedov did not include himself on the list and said that he is not the greatest fighter of all time.

“We have Jon Jones, Fedor (Emelianenko). We have Demetrious Johnson, we have Henry Cejudo, we have DC (Daniel Cormier), Anderson Silva and a lot of guys,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l Conor McGregor donates $1 million to 9/11 First Responders Foundation

Also Read l UFC 248: Conor McGregor lashes out at result of Weili vs Joanna fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov picks Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson and others

Jon Jones holds a 26-1-0 record and his only loss came against Matt Hamill where he was disqualified for using an illegal move. Khabib Nurmagomedov also picked Demetrious Johnson who holds a 30-3-1 record. Henry Cejudo (15-2-0) also made it to the list as he has stopped fighters like TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes in the past. Henry Cejudo has also won a gold medal in the Olympics.

Khabib Nurmagomedov then added Daniel Cormier and 44-year-old Anderson Silva to the list and called them 'inspirational'. Daniel Cormier is a former Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion with a record of 22-2-0. Anderson Silva, on the other hand, is one of the most respectable fighters in UFC and has everything to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame. He holds a record of 34-10-0.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather demands $600 million to face Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov