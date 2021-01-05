Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Return For Georges St-Pierre Bout, Not Conor McGregor: Abdelaziz

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov could come out of retirement if he gets a super-clash against fellow legend Georges St-Pierre, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz. The Eagle retired from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. His decision came after the loss of his influential father and coach Abdulmanap in July 2020, who passed away from Covid-19 related complications.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a promise to his mother that he won’t be returning to the sport, many, including Dana White think otherwise. The UFC president stated earlier that he’s scheduled to meet Nurmagomedov in January, where they will talk about the Eagle’s future. And although White is confident that he can talk Khabib into making a comeback, Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in lacing up his gloves again.

Also Read l Khabib UFC return: White would love to see McGregor vs Khabib 2 after UFC 257

Unfortunately, fans are also doubting White as the UFC supremo keeps offering Khabib the same thing - a rematch with Conor McGregor. “Khabib vs McGregor, it is a big fight, it is the rematch to make but there are a lot of ifs,” White told the Schmo recently. Khabib Nurmagomedov has made very clear in the past that he doesn’t want to fight McGregor again as it does nothing to his legacy.

Also Read l Dana White reacts to emotional tribute video dedicated to Khabib father Abdulmanap

Khabib UFC return: Nurmagomedov could return to fight GSP?

As for who Khabib might actually be willing to return and fight, that's not hard to figure out as the champ himself has shown interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre in his last bout. His late father also wanted Khabib to fight GSP and it was his “dream bout”. Recently, Ali Abdelaziz also confirmed the rumours, claiming that the champion could make a U-turn from retirement if GSP agrees to the bout.

“Honestly, I think if Georges St-Pierre is serious about coming back to fight, I could see it happening. That would get Khabib up. But, he beat the s—t out of Conor, he did everything he wanted to do.” Abdelaziz told TMZ.

Also Read l Khabib father Abdulmanap receives tear-jerking tribute ahead of UFC 254

If Khabib vs GSP happens, it would break major PPV records, considering the popularity of the fighters. This fight would hold huge symbolic significance, possibly granting Khabib the GOAT status among hardcore MMA fans, if he wins.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov says 'McGregor-Poirier fight winner could become lightweight champion'

Image Source: Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram