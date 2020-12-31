Dana White Would Love To See Conor McGregor Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 After UFC 257

For years, a rematch between arch-rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the most talked-about topics among UFC fans. But, after the Eagle announced his retirement following his dominating victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the chances of that rematch got very slim. However, UFC president still hopes to see the dream bout, saying, “It’s the biggest fight to make”.

Dana White on Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2

In an appearance on the Shout! In the Buffalo Football Podcast, Dana White addressed multiple topics, including the upcoming UFC 257 matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. While shedding some light upon McGregor’s future after UFC 257, the UFC supremo stated that he would love to book Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2, if the Notorious One successfully stops the Diamond.

“In a perfect world, if Conor wins this fight, I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib. It’s the biggest fight that can be made. And it’s the fight that makes sense.” White added.

Dana White is set to meet the champion in Abu Dhabi next month and is positive that he could change Khabib’s mind about retirement. However, the Russian has shown zero interest in coming back, even saying that he doesn’t want to fight Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier again as he has “chocked them both” in the past.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face each other in a lightweight bout, with the winner possibly getting a title shot in the future. The two have collided in the past in a featherweight bout, where The Notorious One came out on top by TKO in the first round at UFC 178. Since losing to McGregor and joining the lightweight division, Dustin Poirier has dominated the sport, losing only two matches, with one of them coming from the hands of Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also defeated McGregor in their first outing via submission at UFC 229 – an event which went on to break PPV sales records and made around $2,400,000. However, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have won their last bouts in dominant fashion, with McGregor defeating Donald Cerrone in January 2020 and Poirier destroying Dan Hooker in one of the best fights of the year.

Image Source: AP