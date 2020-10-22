Conor McGregor Photoshops Himself In UFC 254 Khabib Vs Gaethje Pre-fight Conference Still

Though Conor McGregor is not a part of UFC 254, he made his presence felt as he targeted lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje ahead of their much-awaited unification bout. The Notorious One took a still from the UFC 254 pre-fight presser and showed off his editorial skills on the image. The pre-match press conference took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Conor McGregor evidently took notice of the sandy location and added one of his photos where he can be seen riding a jet ski in the background while Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje pose for the media.

McGregor vs Khabib 2: Fans react to Conor McGregor’s photoshop skills

Within a couple of hours, the pic went viral as it currently has over 120,000 likes and more than 21,000 comments on Instagram. In the comments section, many praised Conor McGregor for his editing skills, while others asked him to stop disrespecting Khabib, who defeated him a couple of years ago. “Hilarious,” wrote a fan. “The double champ does what he wants,” added another. “Man I used to love Conor McGregor but he’s acting just jarring these days, leave Khabib to do his thing,” commented a third.

Conor McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 where The Eagle stopped him in the fourth round via submission. Since then, the undefeated lightweight champion has shown limited interest in fighting McGregor again, claiming he’s “done” with The Notorious One. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov added that anything is possible in the sport and he's currently focusing on Justin Gaethje, who he’s scheduled to face on October 24, 2020.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier on January 2021, but the fight is yet to made official as both the fighters are yet to sign their contract. According to various reports, UFC is still talking to Conor McGregor about the teams and the two could sign the contract soon. After Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram