Conor McGregor Shows Off Dance Moves At Party After Brutally Defeating Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor (the Pay-Per-View king of UFC) is finally back in the mix. He knocked out Donald Cerrone in one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 246. As promised, the Irish giant silenced his critics and knocked out Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round. No wonder, the entire T-Mobile Arena got pumped up when Conor McGregor delivered one of the finest performances of his career against a legendary fighter like Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Well, it was a quick night for Conor. He celebrated the night in one of the best ways possible at the after party of UFC 246.

Conor McGregor shows off his dance moves at UFC 246 after party

In the post-fight press conference, Conor McGregor said that he would celebrate the night with his family and would return back to training from the next day. He said that he has to achieve a lot more in 2020. While celebrating, Conor McGregor held back nothing back and enjoyed to the fullest. The after-party of UFC 246 took place at Encore Beach Club and Conor McGregor took the entire spotlight upon himself by revealing his dance moves. Take a look at Conor McGregor dancing his heart out at UFC 246 after-party.

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

After knocking out Donald Cerrone, the former two-division champion has plenty of options before him. Jorge Masvidal is looking for a potential fight against Conor McGregor at 170 lbs. Justin Gaetheje is also ready to welcome McGregor in the lightweight division. However, Conor McGregor stunned the entire MMA community by calling out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight at the post-fight press conference of UFC 246.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and MMAJunkie)