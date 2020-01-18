UFC 246 Salaries: Conor McGregor Set For $3 Million Payday, Donald Cerrone To Earn $200K

The year 2020 is going to be a massive year for Conor McGregor as the Irishman will be facing Donald Cerrone in one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 246 on Sunday. After more than a year of exile, Conor McGregor is finally back in action and his superstardom is absolutely evident if the commercial aspect of the fight is concerned.

Apart from building his legacy, UFC 246 is going to bring a heavy payday for McGregor. According to reports, the former 2-division champion is going to earn $3 million for just showing up at the main event of UFC 246. On the other hand, Donald Cerrone is going to bag $200,000 for entering into the Octagon against Conor McGregor.

Also Read | UFC 246 Live Streaming Details For India, Schedule As Conor McGregor Returns

UFC 246: Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s earnings from UFC 246

A few days back, Conor McGregor claimed that he is about to make $80 million from his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone. The Irish giant reportedly bagged $50 million in his previous fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and his upcoming fight is expected to cross the mark. However, UFC and Dana White are yet to validate Conor McGregor’s claim of earning $80 million from UFC 246. The Irish superstar is definitely going to get a huge chunk since his estimated salary for the upcoming fight is $3 million and PPV points with other bonuses will only increase the amount.

On the other hand, Donald Cerrone can double his earnings by defeating Conor McGregor at the main event fight. A victory against Conor McGregor would bring another $200k for Cowboy, apart from his basic salary of $200k.

ANNOUNCED purses for #UFC246 main card: Conor $3 million to show/0 win bonus; Cowboy 200/200; Holm 150/50; Pennington 63/63; Oleinik 75/75; Greene 30/30; Pettis 155/155; Ferreira 50/50; Kelleher 23/23; Osbourne 10/10 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 18, 2020

Also Read | UFC 246: Preview, Fight Card, Where To Watch And Other Details About The Year Opening PPV

According to the reports from MMA Fighting, the salaries for UFC 246 is going to be:

Conor McGregor: $3 million (no win bonus)

Donald Cerrone: $200,000 to appear, $200,000 for a win

Holly Holm: $150,000 to appear, $50,000 for a win

Raquel Pennington: $63,000 to appear, $63,000 for a win

Aleksei Oleinik: $75,000 to appear, $75,000 for a win

Maurice Greene: $30,000 to appear, $30,000 for a win

Anthony Pettis: $155,000 to appear, $155,000 for a win

Diego Ferreira: $50,000 to appear, $50,000 for a win

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

Also Read | UFC: Dustin Poirier Confident Of 'knocking Out' Nate Diaz In Potential MMA Fight

(Image courtesy: Instagram handles of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone)