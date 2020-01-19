Conor McGregor Brutalises Donald Cerrone At UFC 246, Watch Video

Conor McGregor is back to winning ways. He silenced all his critics by knocking out Donald Cerrone in one of the biggest fights of his career at the main event of UFC 246. After two back to back losses against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor faced a lot of criticism from the MMA community. However, the former double champion made his way back to the spotlight in one of the best ways possible. Let us see how he demolished Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246 main event.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor brutalises Donald Cerrone on UFC 246 comeback

The highly anticipated welterweight contest ended in the very first round. During the pre-fight press conference, Donald Cerrone claimed that he will be ready to fight Conor for all the five rounds of their fight. However, it was a quick day at work for Conor McGregor who knocked out ‘Cowboy’ within 40 seconds of round one. The main event started with high energy. Both the fighters engaged themselves in a heavy sparring season.

However, Conor McGregor was quick enough to plant a devastating knee on Donald Cerrone. The knee definitely took away Cowboy’s confidence and Conor McGregor utilised the momentum by landing some major blows on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. No wonder, referee Herb Dean had to stop the contest as the entire world witnessed Conor McGregor’s massive return against one of the best fighters of the world.

A lot of people were rooting for Conor McGregor and NBA superstar Lebron James was one of them. After McGregor’s victory at UFC 246, Lebron James congratulated the superstar through Twitter and said, “Welcome back Champ.” Take a look.

