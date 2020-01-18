Donald Cerrone Net Worth, Salary And UFC 246 Fight With Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone is set to headline UFC 246 this Sunday, January 18 in a welterweight showdown that has been talked about for several months now. The rugged veteran, who is coming off two consecutive losses in 2019, will look to knock out the embattled former double champion and the biggest star in MMA, Conor McGregor.

Donald Cerrone net worth

Donald Cerrone has a net worth that stands at an estimated $9 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Donald Cerrone's payout for Conor McGregor fight at UFC 246

Donald Cerrone will take away a guaranteed minimum of $200,000 for his main event clash against Conor McGregor. He will get an extra $200,000 for a win, as per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The two fighters will also be eligible for 'Fight of the Night’ & ‘Knockout of the Night' bonuses. The event was sold out on the very first day of the tickets going on sale.

Donald Cerrone's MMA record and recent fight outcomes

The card that Cowboy last competed on was Fight Night 158 in 2019. In that bout, he suffered a round one TKO loss to Justin Gaethje. An earlier loss came from his battle against Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. His earnings included $195,000 from his loss to Justin Gaethje and $245,000 from his defeat to Tony Ferguson. After two consecutive losses, Donald Cerrone will look to revive his MMA career when he takes on Conor McGregor this Saturday. Their clash at UFC 246 is one of the most eagerly anticipated fights. It won't be easy for either McGregor or Cerrone and we hope that the best man wins.

