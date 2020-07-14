Conor McGregor Net Worth 2020, Endorsements, Family Life And UFC Retirement

UFC great Conor McGregor celebrates his 32nd birthday today, on July 14, and appears to be enjoying his life in retirement. Conor McGregor now is able to spend most of his time with family and friends having announced his retirement from the UFC for the third time in four years, earlier in June. In celebration of the UFC legend's 32nd birthday, here's a look at the Conor McGregor net worth 2020 and the Conor McGregor family life details.

Conor McGregor now: Conor McGregor net worth 2020

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Conor McGregor net worth 2020 is a reported $120 Million. The Conor McGregor net worth 2020 is boosted by the 32-year-old's investments in business ventures and sponsorship deals. McGregor's net worth is also aided by the launch of his successful Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. It was reported that Whiskey brand had earned an estimated $1 billion last year. In 2017, McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in the "Money Fight: which reportedly raked in a whopping $100 million on the night he was defeated by the undefeated American Boxing great. McGregor's net worth is also amplified by the Irishman's deals with media outlets including the Mac Life, fashion brand August McGregor and fitness brand McGregorfast.

Conor McGregor family details: Conor McGregor's girlfriend Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor's girlfriend Dee Devlin was born in Dublin, Ireland and dropped out of high school at 15. Dee and McGregor grew up in Dublin and crossed paths with each other on several occasions thanks to mutual friends. McGregor eventually approached Dee when they met at a nightclub and their fondness for each other blossomed into a relationship. The couple have reportedly been together since 2008.

There was an addition to the Conor McGregor family in 2017 when Dee gave birth to a son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr. Conor and Dee welcomed their second child in January 2019, a girl named Croia McGregor. Conor McGregor now spends quality time with his two children and girlfriend having retired from the UFC.

Conor McGregor now: Conor McGregor retirement

On June 6, Conor Mcgregor sent the UFC fans into meltdown when he announced his retirement for the third time in a space of four years. The Conor McGregor retirement news came only hours after UFC 250 in Las Vegas came to an end. McGregor later revealed that he was no longer interested in the sport.

Disclaimer: The Conor McGregor net worth 2020 is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits - Conor McGregor Instagram