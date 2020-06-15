Conor McGregor Net Worth, Earnings Revealed After Abrupt Retirement From UFC

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor once again announced brought the curtains down on his UFC career and is seemingly ready to enjoy life in retirement. Hours after UFC 250 in Las Vegas came to an end, Conor McGregor announced his retirement in a curt tweet. Later, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor revealed that he is no longer excited about the sport and does not want to continue his UFC journey. However, the Irish superstar has managed to amass a lot of fortune from his fighting career, sponsorship deals, and his lucrative businesses, in what will leave him in good stead in his retirement.

Conor McGregor has been one of the biggest superstars in the combat sports community in the modern era and has shot to global popularity due to his personality inside and outside the octagon. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was inactive for the entirety of 2019 and landed just one fight against Donald Cerrone in 2020. However, he still managed to rake in a reported amount of $48 million from the fight, as he now stands 16th in Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes for 2020. Here’s a look at Conor McGregor net worth and earnings since he announced his retirement from combat sports.

Conor McGregor net worth: Conor McGregor earnings

Since the ‘Conor McGregor retirement’ news hit the headlines, UFC fans have been buzzing with a lot of queries. ‘Conor McGregor net worth' has been one of them. 'The Notorious' reportedly bagged $100 million on the night he lost to Floyd Mayweather. While the defeat may have left a mark, it seemingly had quite the effect on the Conor McGregor net worth.

Conor McGregor net worth: Conor McGregor earnings from MMA

As per reports, Conor McGregor earnings from UFC has been estimated at $15-$20 million. However, the $100 million he bagged from the fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 is arguably his biggest single-fight paycheque. Since losing against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor has fought only twice. However, he still sits 16th on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes in 2020, thanks to his sponsorship deals.

Conor McGregor net worth: Conor McGregor earnings from sponsorship deals

As per Give Me Sports, Conor McGregor has a deal with Reebok which is worth $5 million. Apart from this, the Conor McGregor earnings grab a piece from every sponsor. According to reports, bookmakers Bet Safe once paid $200,000 to Conor McGregor for flaunting a tiny logo in his fight gear.

Conor McGregor net worth: Conor McGregor earnings from his businesses

The Conor McGregor net worth witnessed a massive boom with the launch of the Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. Conor McGregor claimed that his whiskey brand earned somewhere around $1 billion last year and is a massively successful venture. The Conor McGregor earnings also rake in money from other deals like the media outlet The Mac Life, fashion brand August McGregor and fitness brand McGregorfast.

Disclaimer: The above net worth figures are sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram