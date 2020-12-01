Conor McGregor Slams Nate Diaz As UFC Star Celebrates Anniversary Of Gray Maynard Trilogy

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and congratulated his long-time rival Nate Diaz on the anniversary of his trilogy fight with Gray Maynard which took place at the ‘Ultimate Fighter (TUF): Team Rousey vs Team Tate’ (season 18) finale where the Stockton Slugger came out on top via a vicious TKO. They first met at the TUF season 5 semi-finals where Diaz won by submission. However, in the season 5 finale, Maynard took his revenge by winning the bout by split decision.

Gray Maynard trilogy: Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz

So, on the seventh anniversary of the third bout, Diaz’s arch-rival Conor McGregor took a shot at him by calling it at “womp womp day”. Though The Stockton Slugger is yet to hit back at The Notorious One, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has trolled him. A couple of weeks ago, Conor McGregor asked Nate Diaz to “shut your bi***a** up” after the welterweight praised Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway for their performances at UFC 251.

“Congrats Nathan Diaz celebrating the anniversary of his fight with Gray Maynard. Womp womp day! Happy womp womp day brother! Stellar stuff!,” McGregor tweeted on Monday.

The two have a long-standing rivalry and fought at UFC 196 where Diaz gave McGregor his first UFC loss. They then collided at UFC 202 where The Notorious One came out victorious by unanimous decision. However, the two are yet to have their trilogy bout.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his highly-anticipated return on January 2021 when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. In their first bout, which took place in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. In his last UFC fight, the former UFC double champion defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, has not fought since losing to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 by TKO doctor stoppage for the BMF belt. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis by decision at UFC 241 in his return to the sport. He currently does not have a fight booked but when he returns, there won’t be any shortage of possible opponents.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz/ Instagram