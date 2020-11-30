Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor After Beating Nate Robinson: “I'm Gonna Knock Him Out”

YouTuber Jake Paul recorded his second professional boxing victory on Saturday night in dominant fashion. The 23-year-old knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson with a devastating KO in the second round. After getting hit, Nate Robinson – who was making his boxing debut – fell face first and initially lost consciousness. However, the 36-year-old has since recovered.

After the bout, Jake Paul told Jim Gray that he talks “a lot of s***, but I back it up”. Paul said he wants to continue fighting and went on to call out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis. Though it raised many eyebrows, Paul backed up his original statement by tweeting: “I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor? It's gonna happen. You will all see.” He also tagged Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar, claiming that he’s going to call him to discuss about a possible bout with the UFC star.

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Also Read l Jake Paul boxing: Jake Paul claims he would pummel Conor McGregor in boxing

This is not the first time Jake Paul has called out Conor McGregor. Earlier while talking to BT Sport, Paul slammed The Notorious One, claiming that he could beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match. While saying Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor is bound to happen, The Problem Child added, “I've been going into the gym for the past three years and all I've been focusing on is boxing, so come over into my arena and you're going to get your a** beat.”

Also Read l Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson: Steph Curry, Joel Embiid and other stars roast former NBA star

Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor: Fans give Paul little chance of a win

Despite only having two professional wins to his name, it seems the younger Paul brother clearly rates himself as a boxer. And though Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor will not happen anytime soon, many believe that the former UFC double champion will come out on top. According to fans, McGregor has a far better skillset then Paul as he traded blows with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for 10 rounds before getting knocked out on his debut.

Also Read l UFC superstar Conor McGregor now a main character on ‘Dystopia: Competition of Heroes’

Conor McGregor is currently training to make his UFC return as he’s scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257. After that, McGregor is rumoured to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match, with the bout set to take place in the Middle East. McGregor and Pacquiao will collide in an exhibition match with the profits going to charity.

Also Read l Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could come face to face on January 23 at UFC 257

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Jake Paul/ Instagram