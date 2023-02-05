Dana White Officially Announces Conor McGregor's Next Fight And Opponent In UFC

The moment UFC fans were eagerly waiting for has arrived. Dana White has officially announced the return of the promotion's biggest name Conor McGregor. The double champ will make his much-anticipated comeback against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler.

The fighters will first square off as coaches of their respective teams in the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, which will run from May 30 all the way to August, and afterward will eventually meet in the Octagon. The date and time of the fight is yet to be decided. Having served almost two years out of the circuit, McGregor was inflicted with a nasty leg injury in his third encounter against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Watch Dana White's announcement about the return of Conor McGregor:

Michael Chandler more than "pumped up"

Following the release of a statement by the UFC president, Michael Chandler cut out a pumped-up figure. Chandler, via his social media, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming fight against Conor McGregor. Ever since his debut in the UFC, Michael Chandler has been vocal about his intentions to fight Conor McGregor. With the announcement on board, it can be stated that the Iron got his wish granted.

Here's the statement made by Michael Chandler:

While Chandler is all up for the matchup, a statement or any reaction by Conor McGregor is yet to come. The MMA fraternity would be all ears to what the 34-year-old has to say about his return and the fight with Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier takes a swipe at the "TUF" announcement

Upon hearing Dana White, former UFC Lightweight Interim Champion Dustin Poirier via his social media expressed his indirect views and seemingly roasted both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023

Poirier, who is currently ranked 2nd in the official UFC Lightweight Rankings, has secured victories over both McGregor and Chandler, however, has always remained one step away from securing the coveted UFC Lightweight Championship. So, far Poirier has Twice made it to the championship fight, however, on both occasions suffered a submission loss. Once against Khabib Nurmagomedov and second against the former champion Charles Oliviera.