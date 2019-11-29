Conor McGregor Vs Donald Cerrone: UFC Fan Offers A Sneak Peek Into The Future

A UFC fan recently offered a sneak peek of what could potentially happen when Conor McGregor takes on UFC Welterweight Donald Cerrone. He did so by simulating a fight on UFC videogame EA Sports UFC 3.

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone in UFC 3

Both McGregor and Cerrone pull out everything from their arsenal as they engage in an all-out brawl right from the start. The brutal encounter also involves both fighters bleeding heavily from the series of strikes. However, Donald Cerrone is the one who emerges victorious as he locks McGregor in an armbar in the final round of the fight. Watch the complete simulated fight below:

UFC News: McGregor vs Cerrone – Back to reality

UFC president Dana White has recently revealed (in an interview with ESPN) that a fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone has been finalized and that McGregor has already signed the contract. The highly anticipated bout will finally take place next year at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event on January 18 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fighting capital.

"Conor has signed and Cowboy is ready to go," Dana White told ESPN.

Breaking: Per Dana White (@danawhite), Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has signed to face Donald Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, at welterweight.



"Conor has signed and Cerrone is ready to go." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 28, 2019

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone – current standings

Donald Cerrone is coming off two straight losses and has last competed in the octagon at UFC Fight Night 158 in September. He faced off against his good friend Justin Gaethje. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for The Cowboy as he suffered a round one TKO in the main event. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor last competed against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title fight before losing in the fourth round. For his fight against Cerrone, Conor McGregor will make his Welterweight return for the third time in his career after his two encounters with Nate Diaz in 2016.

