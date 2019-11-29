CONFIRMED: Conor McGregor To Face Donald Cerrone In UFC 246, Says President Dana White

It has finally been confirmed that "The Notorious" Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon in January 2020. UFC President Dana White has confirmed to ESPN that the fight is very much on. McGregor will be facing Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246.

We finally have confirmation

Breaking: Per Dana White (@danawhite), Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) has signed to face Donald Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, at welterweight.



"Conor has signed and Cerrone is ready to go." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 28, 2019

Over the course of the last two months, a lot was being speculated about McGregor's return to the UFC after the Irish boxer revealed his plans to return to the UFC octagon. McGregor had earlier teased the media about knowing his opponent but could not reveal it because the UFC could pull off a surprise on him. McGregor's team later revealed that the fighter was going to be Donald Cerrone and both teams had almost signed the papers to guarantee the fight. UFC boss Dana White has now confirmed the same to ESPN, Conor McGregor will face Donald Cerrone in UFC 246. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18, 2020.

McGregor's comeback

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

McGregor's last UFC fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 7, 2018. McGregor lost that fight by submission and was not seen in the UFC after that. Earlier this year, he announced his retirement from the mixed-martial-arts. In October, McGregor revealed that he would be making a return to the UFC. He also hinted that after the Cerrone fight, he wanted to fight the winner of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal BMF Title fight. McGregor also intended on having a third fight with Nate Diaz. Most importantly, McGregor dropped hints on having a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and how the match is "inevitable".

