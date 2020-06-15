Conor McGregor's Media Company Teases UFC Return After Just One Week Of Retirement

With the success of UFC 250 in one hand and the Conor McGregor retirement in the other, UFC chief Dana White had a mixed bag of results in Las Vegas earlier this month. Amanda Nunes successfully defended her title and made history, but 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor abruptly announced his retirement just hours after UFC 250 in Sin City. While McGregor has announced his retirement more than once in the past, it appears that this time, it's set in stone as ‘The Notorious’ claimed he is no longer interested in competing in UFC. While most of his fans were left disheartened with the news, Conor McGregor’s media outlet thrilled some of them by teasing his return just a week after the Conor McGregor retirement was announced.

The Mac Life teases Conor McGregor UFC return

The official Instagram handle of The Mac Life posted the above image of Conor McGregor. However, the caption of the image garnered a lot of attention. The caption stated, “FILL IN THE BLANK: If @thenotoriousmma was to come out of retirement, I would like to see him fight _____ next.”

The social media post made MMA fans expect a Conor McGregor UFC return even as the man himself announced his retirement in a curt tweet last week. While the comments section has already been flooded, a number of UFC fans expressed their desire to see Conor McGregor go up against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov once again. However, Conor McGregor remains officially retired from UFC action.

Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor next fight?

While the Conor McGregor retirement has been grabbing headlines over the week, UFC President Dana White appeared to have made his peace with McGregor's decision. The last couple of weeks have been tough for Dana White after he was targeted by A-list brawlers like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, which was then followed by Conor McGregor's shock decision. However, Dana White publicly said that the fighters are “free” to go ahead with their decision, as he vowed to keep the UFC events up and running. Dana White has also finalised UFC 251 which is going to mark the beginning of the Fight Island events in UFC.

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram