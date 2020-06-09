Conor McGregor Enjoys Ride On Jet Ski Off The Coast Of Dublin After Shock Retirement

Conor McGregor’s sudden retirement from UFC has made considerable waves in the combat sports community and has equally drawn heat from some of the notable combat sports athletes including Floyd Mayweather and Justin Gaethje. However, Conor McGregor seems unbothered about his critics as he was spotted for the first time since announcing his UFC retirement on Monday. ‘The Notorious’ was seen enjoying a jet skiing trip off the coast of a small town called Dun Laoghaire in Ireland. Daily Mail disclosed the pictures for the fans, captured by Justin Farrelly.

Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor jet skiing ride

Conor McGregor justified his UFC retirement for the third time in four years by claiming that the sport does not excite him anymore. Conor McGregor took to Twitter and declared his decision of calling time on his UFC career, which drew mixed reactions from the MMA fanbase. In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor reiterated that he is no more excited about UFC. The former two-division champion cited the fact that he watched UFC Fight Night ‘Woodley vs Burns’ and UFC 250 ‘Nunes vs Spencer’ but could not find anything “exciting” in both events. Conor McGregor further condemned UFC for pushing ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ to September and said that he is tired of waiting.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I am going through opponent, options, and there’s nothing really there, at the minute. There’s nothing exciting.” said Conor McGregor to Ariel Helwani.

Conor McGregor retirement: Dana White has his say

While the Conor McGregor retirement has been grabbing headlines over the weekend, UFC President Dana White appeared to have made his peace with McGregor's decision. The last couple of weeks have been tough for Dana White after he was targetted by A-list brawlers like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, which was then followed by Conor McGregor's shock decision. However, Dana White publicly said that the fighters are “free” to go ahead with their decision, as he vowed to keep the UFC events up and running. The next UFC Fight Night event is set to happen at the Apex Center on June 13, headlined by Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo.

Image courtesy: Daily Mail/Justin Farrelly and Conor McGregor Instagram