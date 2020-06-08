Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager ABUSES Conor McGregor After Retirement Claim

Just when UFC President Dana White was basking in the glory of yet another successful live event in the middle of a pandemic, Conor McGregor dealt Dana White a major blow. As Amanda Nunes was celebrating making history at UFC 250 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor announced his retirement on social media, taking the UFC world by storm. While McGregor's retirement was met with mixed reactions, with many claiming that this would be a repeat of when he publicly announced his retirement after losing to Nate Diaz in 2016, a number of brawlers took aim at McGregor in the wake of his announcement.

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje bit out at ‘The Notorious’ on social media by mocking his decision to hang up his fighting gloves. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz also lashed out at the Irish superstar as he went on to highlight a bunch of flaws in Conor McGregor’s decision on Twitter.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz mocks Conor McGregor retirement decision

Conor McGregor stated that the sport does not excite him anymore, and since he is out of a potential opponent, ‘The Notorious’ justified his retirement call as the right one. However, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spit venom at Conor McGregor by mocking him on Twitter. Khabib’s manager tweeted that Conor McGregor had the opportunity to face Tony Ferguson but accused the Irish star of hiding from Ferguson. Abdelaziz also said that Justin Gaethje stepped in and vanquished Tony Ferguson, before advising Conor McGregor to sit down and watch two of the best UFC fighters (Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje) go up against each other.

While Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Abdelaziz's jibe, 'The Notorious' did open up on why he took the drastic decision. In an interview with ESPN, McGregor said that he does not find fighting exciting anymore. Over the last few weeks, McGregor has also taken shots at UFC, pressing them to line up a fight for him. McGregor has been without an opponent since his 40-second KO of Donald Cerrone in January.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight

According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to return to action by the end of July or September. The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight title on the line against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a PPV headliner, which is yet to be put to paper.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor Instagram