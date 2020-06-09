WWE Star Matt Riddle Slams Conor McGregor For Retiring, Calls Him A 'showpiece'

Numerous UFC fighters and fight fans slammed Conor McGregor after he dropped a bombshell announcement on Twitter last weekend declaring his retirement. However, it appears that ‘The Notorious’ will have to deal with some more mockery as former UFC fighter and current WWE star Matt Riddle also lashed out at the Irish superstar in a recent interview. Talking about the Conor McGregor retirement, Matt Riddle said that the McGregor is a “showpiece” who loves to create controversy.

Also Read | UFC President Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor's Retirement Announcement

WWE star Matt Riddle lashes out at UFC star Conor McGregor

Matt Riddle was a UFC fighter and was on a five-fight win streak when the promotion released him after he failed a drug test. Matt Riddle then proceeded to make his way to WWE and has been a prominent figure on the NXT roster. The WWE superstar took a shot at former UFC double champion Conor McGregor this week after the Conor McGregor retirement was brought to his attention.

While speaking with Sun Sport, Matt Riddle said, “Even though Conor McGregor is the showpiece and he's the fighter and he can create a lot of controversy and money but this is the original." However, Matt Riddle also acknowledged the fact that Conor McGregor possesses the power to knock someone out unconscious. “You know, so it's a more intimidating walk."

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal, Dana White Feud; UFC President Taunts BMF Champ Over Wanting More Money

UFC: Will Conor McGregor return once again?

‘The Notorious’ has announced his retirement thrice in four years. In 2016, Conor McGregor claimed he was calling time on his UFC career after losing against Nate Diaz. However, he returned to avenge his loss at UFC 202. In 2018, Conor McGregor once again announced his retirement following the loss to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov but came back to defeat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Although the Irish superstar has declared his retirement once again, UFC fans believe that he will return soon.

Conor McGregor was offered a “super fight” by former middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Twitter a couple off weeks ago. McGregor was quick to accept the offer from Silva. However, it appears that the “super fight” will not, in fact, come to fruition after the Conor McGregor retirement was announced over the weekend.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Orton Vows To Defeat Edge At Backlash, Rollins Talks To Rey Mysterio

Also Read | Rhea Ripley Slams Body Shamer On Twitter As WWE Star Lashes Out At 'pure Ignorance'

Image courtesy: Matt Riddle and Conor McGregor Instagram